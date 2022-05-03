Search

03 May 2022

Dundalk gardai investigate two car collision were one vehicle failed to remain at the scene

Jason Newman

03 May 2022 3:33 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred on the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk, Co. Louth on 20th April 2022 at approximately 2.30am.

Two vehicles collided and one vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

 Investigations are ongoing at this time.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the area at this time is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

