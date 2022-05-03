Launch of Blackrock Park Sustainable Lighting Project

Photo above Left to Right: James McCorley, Arbarr Electronics; Frank O’Brien, CEO of Louth Leader Partnership; Mary O’Neill, Louth Leader Partnership; Eileen Carter, Blackrock Park Committee; Cllr Maria Doyle; Padraig O’Hora, Louth County Council; Miriam Roe, Louth County Council and Cllr Maeve Yore

Last Wednesday 27 April, saw the official launch of the Sustainable Lighting Project in Blackrock Park. The off-grid LED lights are powered by six 330W solar panels and a 48v 2kW wind turbine.

The project provides amenity pathway lighting through the park. This project, commissioned by the Blackrock Park Committee, was funded 75% by a Renewable Energy Capital Supports Grant from Louth Leader Partnership, funding from Louth County Council and funds raised locally by Blackrock Park Committee.

At the launch Councillor Maria Doyle, Cathaoirleach of the Dundalk Municipal District of Louth County Council, welcomed this innovative project which she said was very much in keeping with the park’s Green Flag credentials and the biodiversity and sustainability of other projects throughout Blackrock Park.

Mr James McCorley of Arbarr Electronics, who developed the battery management system for the installation, outlined their partnership with DKIT in the design of the project. The work, carried out by Arbarr Electronics and McCorley Mechanical Services, involved supply, installation and commissioning of a wind turbine, photo voltaic panels, battery pack, LED public lights, sustainable energy compound, and provision of a stand alone solar powered Street Charging Unit for mobile phones.

Pupils representing the two village national schools, St Francis and St Oliver Plunket’s, did the honours of officially opening the facility.

Eileen Carter of Blackrock Park Committee welcomed this new addition to the parks facilities. She thanked Louth County Council, their engineering staff, DKIT and the contractors Arbarr Electronics and McCorley Mechanical Services all of whom worked closely with the volunteer Park Committee in bringing the project to fruition. The support of Blackrock Tidy Towns and that of Louth Tidy Towns Together was also critical in the success of the venture, she said.