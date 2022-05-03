Search

03 May 2022

Sentenced for abusive behaviour on Dundalk hospital grounds

Sentenced for abusive behaviour on Dundalk hospital grounds

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

03 May 2022 8:33 PM

A 19 year old man convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting behaviour on the grounds of the Louth County Hospital, was sentenced to three months at Dundalk District Court last week.

The court was told the prosecution related to a pregnant woman allegedly being kicked and slapped, but there was no assault charge before the court as no statement of complaint had been made.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said an independent witness had reported a man kicking a female on the torso and he had hit her on the head with an open slap around 5.15pm on June 23rd last year.

The court was told that the woman was pregnant at the time.

The solicitor representing John Donavan, who at the time gave an address at Glengat B & B, Stapleton Place, Dundalk said her client had a meeting that day and had become annoyed at what he heard.

She added he was unemployed and asked the court for leniency.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan replied: “On what basis should I be lenient?”.

The court heard Mr Donavan had a number of previous convictions.

The Defence solicitor added that her client was under severe pressure at the time and had been convicted in his absence.

A three month sentence was imposed.

Gardai in Dundalk investigating an alleged arson attack on a car

Dundalk gardai investigate two car collision were one vehicle failed to remain at the scene

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media