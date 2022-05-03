Sentenced for abusive behaviour on Dundalk hospital grounds

A 19 year old man convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting behaviour on the grounds of the Louth County Hospital, was sentenced to three months at Dundalk District Court last week.

The court was told the prosecution related to a pregnant woman allegedly being kicked and slapped, but there was no assault charge before the court as no statement of complaint had been made.

Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern said an independent witness had reported a man kicking a female on the torso and he had hit her on the head with an open slap around 5.15pm on June 23rd last year.

The court was told that the woman was pregnant at the time.

The solicitor representing John Donavan, who at the time gave an address at Glengat B & B, Stapleton Place, Dundalk said her client had a meeting that day and had become annoyed at what he heard.

She added he was unemployed and asked the court for leniency.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan replied: “On what basis should I be lenient?”.

The court heard Mr Donavan had a number of previous convictions.

The Defence solicitor added that her client was under severe pressure at the time and had been convicted in his absence.

A three month sentence was imposed.