Go ahead given for development at Dundalk Grammar School
Louth County Council have given the go ahead for a development on the grounds of Dundalk Grammar School.
The permitted development consists of the demolition of an existing single storey covered shelter and stores and the construction of a new two storey building consisting of reception, lobby, meeting rooms, offices and toilets. It was also granted planning permission for minor amendments and necessary repairs to the existing wall, as well as amendments to proposed car parking that permission has previously been granted.
The Board of Governors of Dundalk Grammar School had applied to the local authority for permission for the development which is within the curtilage of protected structures on the school grounds:
Louth County Council gave the go ahead for the development on 28 April 2022.
