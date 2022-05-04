Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 4 May 2022

The death has occurred of Joseph O'Hanlon of Killen, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Louth

Beloved son of Tony and Martina, dear brother of Ciara (Carroll), cherished uncle of Gerard and Shannon and nephew of Seamus,Seán, Joan and Mary. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, sister, nephew, niece, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Curtis (née Mulroy) of Dowdstown, Ardee, Louth.

Unexpectedly and peacefully at home. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy, Peter, Tom, John and Denis, sisters Teresa and Ann. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Jim,sons Seamus, Denis, Derek and Martin, daughters Jeannette, Noeline and Anne-Marie. Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence Wednesday 5pm to 8pm and Thursday 3pm to 8pm. Friday, To arrive at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, at 10am for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Catherine Delaney (née Duffy) of Gilford, Armagh / Dundalk, Louth

On May 3 2022, peacefully at Seapatrick Nursing Home, Banbridge, Catherine (née Duffy) dearly beloved wife of the late Vincent and dearest daughter of the late Rose and Arthur and sister of Dympna Malone (Canada), formerly of Castleview and Legion Avenue, Dundalk, Co. Louth. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Catherine’s remains will repose at the Heaney-Keenan Funeral Home, 39 Patrick Street, Newry, BT35 8EB (temporary funeral home) on Thursday from 5pm - 9pm. Funeral will arrive at the Church of St John the Evangelist, Gilford on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery, Laurencetown.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Joe Hamill of Green Road, Louth Village, Louth

On Tuesday 3 May 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Molly. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary Halpenny and Teresa Mathews, brothers in-law Tom and Tony, nephews Michael and Alan, nieces Ann-Marie and Emma, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Mary Halpenny, Pepperstown, Ardee from Wednesday afternoon 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Louth Village arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning by request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bernadette Larkin (née Nolan) of ‘Lisroland’, Newtown, Knockbridge, Louth/ Carrickmacross, Monaghan



Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Tuesday 3 May 2022. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Alice Nolan and her brothers Tom and Harry. Bernadette, beloved wife of John and dearly loved mother of Gráinne. Fondly remembered and missed by her husband, daughter, sisters Eileen (Herron, Ballyconnell) and Alice (Deery, Carrickmacross), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence ‘Lisroland’ (A91 N672) on Thursday afternoon from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning on foot to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge (A91 EV56) arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning.

May she rest in peace













