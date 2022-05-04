Ten driving under the influence arrests in Louth over the bank holiday

Gardai in Louth made ten arrests for driving under the influence over the bank holiday weekend.
Louth RPU carried out in excess of 40 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints over the May Bank Holiday weekend across County Louth.
More than 400 drivers were tested for alcohol and drugs resulting in 10 arrests for DUI.
Louth RPU carried out in excess of 40 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints over the May Bank Holiday weekend across County Louth. More than 400 drivers were tested for alcohol and drugs resulting in 10 arrests for DUI. #SaferRoads #Louth pic.twitter.com/pdkYxw8tAU— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 3, 2022
