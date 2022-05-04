Search

04 May 2022

Singer Maria McCormack set to play Dundalk

Singer Maria McCormack set to play Dundalk

Maria McCormack

Reporter:

Jason Newman

04 May 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Fresh from the release of her new single, Donegal singer Maria McCormack is set to play The Tipsy Cow on June 10th.

A favourite with Dundalk fans Maria who regularly appears on Dundalk FM, said:

“Three years ago my debut album 'I choose to love' was released and since then I have been writing lots of songs.

“I have had the pleasure of performing at some really cool festivals when things opened up after the old pandemic.

“I even have got to go twice to Germany to play which has been a truly awesome experience for me. “The biggest change in my life is becoming a mum again to my beautiful baby daughter Laura May who was born at Christmas.

'Huge' gas bills at Carlinn Hall in Dundalk highlighted in Dáil by Louth TD

Deputy Ó Murchú calls for protections for residents

“I have been back in the Groove Shack studio in Ramelton, Co. Donegal under the incredible producer Billy Robinson.

“This is the second release of my forthcoming album which I hope we have ready by the summer's end.

“The track has a gypsy jazz feel and is upbeat and fun.
The song is about a girl who won't be seduced easily by champagne and dinner.

“We have also made a music video which will be available on my website on Monday the 25th.

“This is the second release of my forthcoming album which I hope we have ready by the summer's end.”

Ten driving under the influence arrests in Louth over the bank holiday

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media