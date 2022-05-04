Louth Senator welcomes funding for summer programme for pupils with special educational needs 

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement by Minister Norma Foley that €40m in funding has been allocated for a summer education programme for pupils with complex special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage for summer 2022.

Building on the successful 2021 programme, all schools (primary and post-primary) will once again be encouraged to provide summer programmes, including post-primary children with complex needs and children at risk of educational disadvantage.

The Inclusion Programme also offers an opportunity for schools to address the needs of migrant students such as addressing English language skills and integration, including students who have recently arrived in Ireland from Ukraine.

Senator McGreehan said: “I am very pleased with this important Government decision, to continue with an enhanced summer programme for 2022 as a response to the impact of the pandemic, and offer important education provision this summer to children who really need it.

“We are all acutely conscious that children and young people have had an extended period of disruption to their education.

"The disruption has had many adverse consequences for the lives and wellbeing of many children.

"Evidence indicates that it particularly impacts children with complex special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage.

“The programme’s aims are to support pupils to re-engage with education, to build their confidence and increase their motivation, promote wellbeing and for some who are at key transition stages, help to ensure they can move on to their planned educational placement next September along with their peers.

“I encourage school communities to take full advantage of this opportunity and to provide this valuable programme to their students."

A key objective of this year’s scheme is to increase the number of schools offering the summer programme to their students.

Steps have been taken to afford schools as much flexibility as possible, and to ease administrative requirements.

This year there is provision to recruit newly qualified teachers graduating this summer as well as undergraduate student teachers who have registered with the Teaching Council under Route 5.