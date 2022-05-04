Search

04 May 2022

Dundalk South has second highest number of HAP properties in Ireland

Housing Assistance Payment Properties by Local Electoral Area 2021

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

04 May 2022 8:33 PM

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today, show that Dundalk South was the Local Electoral Area (LEA) with the second most active Housing Assistance Payment Scheme (HAP) properties in Ireland, at the end of 2021, with 1,216 properties. Only North Inner City in Dublin had a higher number, with 1,586 properties in the HAP scheme.

The number of HAP properties in each LEA in Louth in 2021 was as follows:

  • Dundalk-Carlingford - 512
  • Dundalk South - 1216
  • Ardee - 345
  • Drogheda Rural - 219
  • Drogheda Urban - 926

Dundalk South also had the most HAP properties for all years from 2017 to 2020. Looking at the number of HAP properties as a percentage of all residential properties in an LEA, Drogheda Urban and Tallaght Central had the highest both at 7.9% at the end of 2021.

The figures also show that Dundalk-Carlingford, along with Kilrush in Clare were the two LEAs where more than 45% of Residential Tenancy Board (RTB) registered tenancies were HAP properties at the end of 2021. The number of HAP properties as a percentage of RTB properties in each Louth LEA is as follows:

  • Dundalk-Carlingford - 46.3%
  • Dundalk South - 44.4%
  • Ardee - 39.5%
  • Drogheda Rural - 35.7%
  • Drogheda Urban - 40.9%

Nationally, the number of active HAP properties in the State was 60,747 on 31 December 2021, an increase of 4.5% on the same date in 2020. In 38 out of 166 Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) there were more than 500 HAP properties at the end of 2021.

 

