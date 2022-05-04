Plans progress for works at The Neptune Bar in Blackrock
Plans for an extension and other works at The Neptune Bar in Blackrock, moved a step closer following the provision of further information requested by Louth County Council by the applicant, Brinto Taverns Ltd.
Brinto Taverns had applied to Louth County Council in July of last year for permission to carry out works at The Neptune, which would include alterations and extension to the existing building, which would include a new single storey flat roofed office, toilets and kitchen extension to the side. It also sought permission for the change of use of an existing yard to bar area with retractable glass roof and smoking area, extended lounge area to the front and new fire exit to the side.
The local authority had sought further information on the planned development in September 2021, which was provided to Louth County Council on April 26. A decision is now due from the local authority by 23 May 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.