Search

04 May 2022

Plans progress for works at The Neptune Bar in Blackrock

Decision due this month

Plans progress for works at The Neptune Bar in Blackrock

Plans progress for works at The Neptune Bar in Blackrock

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

04 May 2022 9:33 PM

Plans for an extension and other works at The Neptune Bar in Blackrock, moved a step closer following the provision of further information requested by Louth County Council by the applicant, Brinto Taverns Ltd.

Brinto Taverns had applied to Louth County Council in July of last year for permission to carry out works at The Neptune, which would include alterations and extension to the existing building, which would include a new single storey flat roofed office, toilets and kitchen extension to the side. It also sought permission for the change of use of an existing yard to bar area with retractable glass roof and smoking area, extended lounge area to the front and new fire exit to the side.

The local authority had sought further information on the planned development in September 2021, which was provided to Louth County Council on April 26. A decision is now due from the local authority by 23 May 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media