Countdown to Darkness into Light in Dundalk this Saturday morning

The countdown has begun in earnest to the 2022 Darkness into Light walk in Dundalk in aid of Pieta House. Darkness Into Light is Pieta House’s flagship annual fundraising and awareness event.

The event organisers have shared the route map for the walk, it is the same route taken in previous years, beginning and ending at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT). In a Facebook post the organisers said that:

"Many have asked and it is the same route as our last year hosting an event

"We will be a large crowd so don't worry about knowing or remembering the route as will all be walking together

"Start and end point DKIT Canteen

"Exiting Dkit Dublin rd entrance, turn right, walk down the Dublin road toward town centre and past the Louth county hospital.

"At Hill Street traffic lights turn right, walking down the entire length of the Avenue Rd.

"At the roundabout (woodies) take 3rd exit we will be walking past retail park, at the next roundabout take 3rd exit.

"This is the silent kilometre Walking past the holy family church on our right, walking through Hoeys Lane toward Dublin rd. At Dublin rd junction (Toyota garage) take the left turn and return back to DKIT via main entrance."

It has also been announced that Crowne Plaza Dundalk are providing post event coffee and breakfast bites in aid of Pieta House on Saturday morning. Serving from 5am, coffees will be €2 and bites are €3.

For more updates on this year's walk go to the Darkness Into Light Dundalk Facebook page here.