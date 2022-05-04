Search

04 May 2022

Countdown to Darkness into Light in Dundalk this Saturday morning

Crowne Plaza Dundalk to provide post event coffee and breakfast bites in aid of Pieta House

Countdown to Darkness into Light in Dundalk this Saturday morning

The route map for Dundalk's Darkness into Light walk (PIC: Darkness into Light Dundalk Facebook page)

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

04 May 2022 10:33 PM

The countdown has begun in earnest to the 2022 Darkness into Light walk in Dundalk in aid of Pieta House. Darkness Into Light is Pieta House’s flagship annual fundraising and awareness event. 

The event organisers have shared the route map for the walk, it is the same route taken in previous years, beginning and ending at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT). In a Facebook post the organisers said that:

"Many have asked and it is the same route as our last year hosting an event
"We will be a large crowd so don't worry about knowing or remembering the route as will all be walking together
"Start and end point DKIT Canteen
"Exiting Dkit Dublin rd entrance, turn right, walk down the Dublin road toward town centre and past the Louth county hospital.
"At Hill Street traffic lights turn right, walking down the entire length of the Avenue Rd.
"At the roundabout (woodies) take 3rd exit we will be walking past retail park, at the next roundabout take 3rd exit.
"This is the silent kilometre Walking past the holy family church on our right, walking through Hoeys Lane toward Dublin rd. At Dublin rd junction (Toyota garage) take the left turn and return back to DKIT via main entrance."

It has also been announced that Crowne Plaza Dundalk are providing post event coffee and breakfast bites in aid of Pieta House on Saturday morning. Serving from 5am, coffees will be €2 and bites are €3.

For more updates on this year's walk go to the Darkness Into Light Dundalk Facebook page here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media