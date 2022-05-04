Search

04 May 2022

Darragh Leahy keen to keep attacking streak going as Dundalk head to UCD

Darragh Leahy

Darragh Leahy in action for Dundalk. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Niall Newberry

04 May 2022 10:33 PM

Darragh Leahy was happy to finally get off the mark in the 4-1 SSE Airtricity League win over Drogheda United after more than two seasons without a goal for Dundalk FC.

The 24-year-old left-back had never previously found the net for The Lilywhites in over 50 appearances but managed to score twice in Friday night’s Louth Derby at Oriel Park.

“It’s another three points and we move on,” he said afterwards. “It’s three points in a derby, so we’re all delighted, but it’s only three points. You don’t get extra points or anything like that, so we will just get on with it and move on.

“I think we’re obviously still unbeaten at home. We’ve won the last four at home, so we’re just trying to make this place a fortress again like I think it was back in ’16, ’17 and ‘18.

“Last year, teams were probably coming here thinking they could turn us over, but we’re still unbeaten and trying to make it hard for teams to come up here.”

Before his double salvo on Friday night, Leahy had last rippled the net for former club Bohemians in a 2-0 FAI Cup win over Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park in 2019.

“It was my first two goals for Dundalk,” he added. “I got two at Bohs and then two again there. It’s actually funny, before the game, Wardy was saying to John Martin, ‘It’s like a bus, you don’t score often and when you do, two come around at once’ and I went off and got two there, so I’m delighted.

“It was a long time coming. Last year, I could have had a few. I suppose I’ve started a little streak now or something else. I’m happy to get two goals.”

A dramatic 2-1 win for Dundalk over Shelbourne the previous week was followed by their thrashing of Drogheda, but Leahy insists the belief to go on a run of form has always existed within the squad, with a trip to UCD next on the agenda for The Lilywhites.

“We obviously have the belief. It’s obviously nice the way we won it in the end (against Shelbourne), so I guess it did help, but we always do believe that we are going to win, especially at home.

“We’ve UCD and then Bohs at home, so hopefully we’ll get another three points and just keep momentum going. As you see in this league, if you get two or three wins on the bounce, you can shoot right up the table.”

Dundalk remain unbeaten at Oriel following decisive Louth Derby victory

The Commentary Box: Dundalk need to start bring their attacking flair to away games

The new Look Dundalk and District League Format explained as Summer action returns

Kildare's strength and quality an eye opener for veteran Bevan Duffy

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media