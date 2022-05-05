Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 5 May 2022

The death has occurred of Briege Mc Donnell (née Farrell) of 118 Parkview, Newtowncloughoge, Newry and formerly of Lennon & Melia Terrace, Dundalk

Peacefully at her home on 3 May 2022. Beloved wife of Martin, loving mother of Mark, Kevin, Steven, Cathy Cunningham and the late Mary Rose, devoted grandmother of Sarah, Lauren, Orlaith, Cliodhna, Lorcan, Chloe, Caella, Kealan, Rebecca, Ryan, Mia, Darach, Caoimhe, Cahir, Shayne and Aaron, dear mother-in-law to Noreen, Noleen, Lisa and Stephen, daughter of the late Katie and Michael Farrell, sister of Teresa, Bernard, Desmond; pre-deceased by May, Mona, Molly, Michael, Vera and her brothers Johnny and George who died in infancy. Sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Briege’s remains will be removed from Mc Gennity’s Funeral Home at 5.00pm today (Wednesday, 4th May) to her late residence. Removal on Friday morning 6 May at 11.00am, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon in St. Michael’s Church, Killean. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Joseph O'Hanlon of Killen, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Louth

Beloved son of Tony and Martina, dear brother of Ciara (Carroll), cherished uncle of Gerard and Shannon, brother-in-law of Peter and nephew of Seamus,Seán, Joan and Mary. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, sister, nephew, niece, brother-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 2pm on Thursday, with removal at 7.20pm to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery.

May he rest in peace