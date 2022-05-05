MS Louth to host Greenway fundraising walk

The Louth Branch of MS Ireland are hosting a fundraising walk along the Carlingford -Omeath Greenway at 7.30pm on the 19th May.

The event is in memory of Mary Ferguson.

Sponsorship cards are available in many local shops and a bucket collection will be taken on the evening.

Further details from Paul at 087 416 3098 or 0861505865.

In addition, World MS day on May 30th will be marked with a fun filled Vintage Car Show at Monasterboice Inn on Saturday 28th May from 9am to 1pm.

A coffee morning, raffle and face-painting will add to the fun on the day. For more information see MS Ireland Louth Voluntary Branch Facebook page.

MS Ireland is the national organisation providing information, vital services, and support to the MS community.

As with other charities, fundraising has been a real problem during Covid.

MS Ireland provides a wide range of specialist services and resources on a national, regional and local level, community work programs, for one-one support, physiotherapy, symptom management courses and newly diagnosed sessions, and the MS information line 0818 233 233.

They also provide the only national respite therapy centre for people with MS and advocate on behalf of MS patients on issues that will impact their lives. info@ms-society.ie.

The four voluntary branches in the North East provide local support and services to people and families with MS in their own communities.

The work of the Branch depends on the resources it has, the needs of the people in the community and the size of the Branch.

The North East region has offered on-line services during lockdown, Yoga, Physiotherapy, and Mindfulness sessions on the Zoom platform and have recently resumed some meetings in person over the past few weeks, while they hope to restore face-to-face activities in the near future.

At national level the 50k in May has been launched with a very generous response.

MS Ireland can be contacted through our Information Line 0818 233 233, info@ms-society.ie, or tel.01 673 1600.