05 May 2022

Dundalk Institute student excels in official Chinese language test

Chinese language students Rebecca Cole, Barbora Matusinska and Adela Muckova

05 May 2022 6:33 PM

A Digital Marketing and Public Relations student at DkIT has achieved an outstanding result in the official international Chinese Language Learning Test, after discovering an unexpected interest for the language.

Eleanor Mc Guinness achieved a fantastic result in an intermediate level of the official international Chinese language test, known as the HSK exam.

Eleanor started learning Mandarin Chinese in her first year at DkIT and continued throughout her degree, achieving a phenomenal 93% in the reading, and listening section of the exam.

Eleanor said" "I decided to try out a Chinese class in college and was instantly grabbed by it.

"I began watching Chinese TV shows, taking classes on chinesehomework.ie and writing to a Chinese pen pal regularly.

"It’s a fascinating language and I wish students were more receptive to it.

"It’s one of the biggest languages in the world, yet so many people here turn a blind eye to it."

Congratulating Eleanor on her success, John Sisk Lecturer in Marketing and Programme Director for Marketing studies at DkIT, added that he would love to see all students studying Marketing and Public Relations at the Institute take the opportunity to learn a language, whether it is Chinese or one of the others on offer.

Learning a new language opens up a whole new world of opportunities for your career or from a travel point of view, he said.

Mandarin has been offered as an elective module in the DkIT Business school for nearly 10 years now, along with French, Spanish, and German languages.

It is designed for absolute beginners; no prior experience is required.

The course is not only focused on the Chinese language but also on Chinese Culture.

The number of students who are taking Chinese electives is small but steady, a DkIT spokesperson said.

"It is understandable that most students would prefer the European languages to stay in their comfort zone.

"However, the small class size provides a safe and comfortable language learning environment, which enables the students to interact more and progress well.

"The students in this course are introduced to working with native Chinese speakers for cultural projects, and to improve their listening and speaking skills.

"The students also have the opportunity to study in China for weeks or complete a course on scholarship."

News

