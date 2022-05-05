Search

05 May 2022

Bench warrant for woman arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Dundalk

Michelle O'Keeffe

05 May 2022 7:33 PM

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after she was involved in a minor road traffic incident, and was followed by the other motorist who had contacted the gardaí, Dundalk District Court heard last week.

Nichola O’Brien (35) with an address at The Spires, Termonfeckin was also charged with driving without insurance or a driving licence at O’Hanlon Park, Dundalk on October 20th 2020 but did not attend court for the hearing.

A garda told the court last Wednesday how he had seen the defendant driving in O’Hanlon Park and explained how she had previously been involved in a minor road traffic incident.

No damage was caused but the driver of the other car had reported it to the gardai and had followed her at a distance.

The defendant gave her name and initially gave an address in Drogheda but later gave the address in Termonfeckin.

The garda said as he was speaking to Ms. O’Brien he got a smell of cannabis off her and she was unsteady on her feet.

A roadside oral drug test tested positive for benzos and cannabis and she was arrested and taken to Dundalk garda station where a doctor took a sample for formal analysis by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety.

The court heard the defendant allegedly admitted having no insurance and had failed to produce her driving licence within 10 days.

After hearing the 35 year old was given a suspended sentence last June for driving without insurance in July 2019, Judge Eirinn McKiernan issued a bench warrant for sentencing.

