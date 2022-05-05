Search

05 May 2022

Cheers! A new Whiskey Lounge has opened in Dundalk

Cheers! A new Whiskey Lounge has opened in Dundalk

Steven Murphy from Old Carrick Mill Distillery, owners of The Townhouse John and Sarak Kenright, and Gerry Mone of Baha Whiskey and the launch of The Whiskey Lounge. Photo: Arthur Kinahan

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

05 May 2022 9:33 PM

Whiskey lovers will be raising their glasses at the news that The Townhouse restaurant in Dundalk has opened a their new whiskey lounge.

The Townhouse said they are delighted to announce the opening of The Whiskey Lounge based at the Townhouse Restaurant.

“Whiskey is a passion of our team and after three years of The Townhouse Restaurant we are delighted to be offering whiskey lovers and aficionados of the north east and further a field a space and forum” a spokesperson for the Townhouse said.

“A cosy spot to relax and appreciate the finest of whiskeys from all around the world.”

A number of guests from the whiskey industry attending a soft launch of The Whiskey Lounge on Sunday, May 1st.

The evening included tastings from local distillers Baha Irish Whiskey and May Laog Irish Whiskey.

Their Head Chef John and his team served up delicious canapés such as whiskey smoked salmon, home made Guinness bread, baked atlantic mussels and whiskey béchamel and Guinness pudding with homemade whiskey ice cream with staff ensuring guests received a full whiskey pairing experience.

The evening also included a raffle where €500 was raised for Save the Homeless Dundalk.
Owners Sarah and John Kenwright said they would like to thank all those who attended the launch and gave so generously.

A special word of thanks was given to Anthony and Katie Sheehy of Irish Whiskey Auctions; Steven Murphy from May Laog and Gerry Mone from Baha Irish Whiskey for sponsoring the evening.

Currently The Whiskey Lounge menu has 95 whiskeys with a strong focus on showcasing local whiskeys and heritage, and also whiskeys found off the beaten track.

The Whiskey Lounge is open each weekend and their full whiskey menu is available during the restaurant opening hours Tuesday to Sunday.

Out and About: Party night in Dundalk

Plans progress for works at The Neptune Bar in Blackrock

Decision due this month

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media