Cheers! A new Whiskey Lounge has opened in Dundalk

Whiskey lovers will be raising their glasses at the news that The Townhouse restaurant in Dundalk has opened a their new whiskey lounge.

The Townhouse said they are delighted to announce the opening of The Whiskey Lounge based at the Townhouse Restaurant.

“Whiskey is a passion of our team and after three years of The Townhouse Restaurant we are delighted to be offering whiskey lovers and aficionados of the north east and further a field a space and forum” a spokesperson for the Townhouse said.

“A cosy spot to relax and appreciate the finest of whiskeys from all around the world.”

A number of guests from the whiskey industry attending a soft launch of The Whiskey Lounge on Sunday, May 1st.

The evening included tastings from local distillers Baha Irish Whiskey and May Laog Irish Whiskey.

Their Head Chef John and his team served up delicious canapés such as whiskey smoked salmon, home made Guinness bread, baked atlantic mussels and whiskey béchamel and Guinness pudding with homemade whiskey ice cream with staff ensuring guests received a full whiskey pairing experience.

The evening also included a raffle where €500 was raised for Save the Homeless Dundalk.

Owners Sarah and John Kenwright said they would like to thank all those who attended the launch and gave so generously.

A special word of thanks was given to Anthony and Katie Sheehy of Irish Whiskey Auctions; Steven Murphy from May Laog and Gerry Mone from Baha Irish Whiskey for sponsoring the evening.

Currently The Whiskey Lounge menu has 95 whiskeys with a strong focus on showcasing local whiskeys and heritage, and also whiskeys found off the beaten track.

The Whiskey Lounge is open each weekend and their full whiskey menu is available during the restaurant opening hours Tuesday to Sunday.