Dundalk man accused of damaging a cell has case struck out

A 37 year old man accused of damaging a cell at Drogheda garda station, last week questioned why it had taken 12 months for his case to be struck out.
Padraig McArdle with an address at Villas 3, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk was charged with committing the alleged offence on April 25th last year
The case had been listed for a contested hearing at Dundalk District Court, last Wednesday.
After it was struck out, as the Garda witness was not available to give evidence, Mr. McArdle asked “Why did this take 12 months?”
Judge Eirinn McKiernan explained the court lists have been impacted by the Covid restrictions.
He replied “You must have money to burn. There’s people out there who can’t heat their homes. That’s a disgrace”.
