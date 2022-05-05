Former Louth TD Seamus Kirk has portrait unveiled in Leinster House
Former Louth TD Séamus Kirk who served as Ceann Comhairle from 2009-2011 was in Leinster House today for an unveiling of his official state portrait.
The former Fianna Fáil politician was joined by Louth Senator Erin McGreehan. Senator McGreehan commented following the unveiling, "I have campaigned and supported Seamus for decades, he is a mentor and is a great assistance to me now that I am in Oireachtas. It was a privilege to be able to be with Seamus and his wife Mary on this day.
"It really is such a significant day for Seamus and his family and indeed Louth Fianna Fáil. The privilege of having your own portrait being hung in your national parliament is momentous, the importance cannot be underestimated”. Senator McGreehan continued “I was present the day in 2009 when Seamus was elected Ceann Comhairle, it was such a proud day for his family, friends and supporters. So to now be present for the unveiling of his portrait and as a Member of the Oireachtas; it was special”.
