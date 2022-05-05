Search

05 May 2022

Former Louth TD Seamus Kirk has portrait unveiled in Leinster House

Séamus Kirk served as Ceann Comhairle from 2009-2011

Former Louth TD Seamus Kirk has portrait unveiled in Leinster House

Former Louth TD Seamus Kirk has portrait unveiled in Leinster House

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

05 May 2022 10:33 PM

Former Louth TD Séamus Kirk who served as Ceann Comhairle from 2009-2011 was in Leinster House today for an unveiling of his official state portrait. 

The former Fianna Fáil politician was joined by Louth Senator Erin McGreehan. Senator McGreehan commented following the unveiling, "I have campaigned and supported Seamus for decades, he is a mentor and is a great assistance to me now that I am in Oireachtas.  It was a privilege to be able to be with Seamus and his wife Mary on this day.

"It really is such a significant day for Seamus and his family and indeed Louth Fianna Fáil. The privilege of having your own portrait being hung in your national parliament is momentous, the importance cannot be underestimated”. Senator McGreehan continued “I was present the day in 2009 when Seamus was elected Ceann Comhairle, it was such a proud day for his family, friends and supporters. So to now be present for the unveiling of his portrait and as a Member of the Oireachtas; it was special”.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media