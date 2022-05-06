Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 6 May 2022

The death has occurred of Hilda Baldwin (née Clarke) of Dublin / Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully after having been wonderfully cared for by the staff of Nazareth House on 5 May 2022. Hilda beloved wife of the late Tom, dear mother of Tommy, loving granny of Lisa, Rachel and Tom, great-granny of Leon and sister of the late Maureen, Jane and Nora. Hilda will be sadly missed by her son, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Hilda’s funeral mass will take place on Saturday 7 May, at 11am at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dundalk, with the burial taking place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshill, Dundalk. All enquires to McGeoughs Funerals 0429334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Lucy Cooney (née Smith) of 9 St. Patrick's Terrace, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Driogheda. Beloved wife of the late John (Sonny), daughter of the late Charlotte and William and dear mother of Elizabeth, Bernard, John, Thomas, Teresa, Lucy, Christopher, Henry, Hughie, Charlotte, Helen, Owen, Anna and the late William.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 46 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, sister Brigid, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am, proceeding on foot to the Emmanuel Community Church, Seatown Place (A91 W722) arriving for Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Seamus Gerard (James) Conlon of Sydney, Australia and formerly of St Anthony’s, Dublin Road, Dromiskin, Louth

Peacefully on 2 May 2022. Son of Kathleen and the late Jim Conlon. Much-loved brother of Patrick, Rosemary & Ann Therese. Beloved husband to Karen and father to Eilish and Michael. Loving uncle to James, Ann Marie, Katherine, Hannah and Anthony. Dear friend to brothers-in-law Dermot and Noel and sister-in-law Caroline.

Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 11 May 2022, at 3.30pm (6.30am Irish Time). Service may be viewed live by clicking the livestream link below or the recording for 90 days after the service.

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1651599140906358

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Fr. Eamon Hoey C.Ss.R. of St. Alphonsus Road, Dundalk, Louth



On Thursday 5 May 2022, peacefully at St. Joseph's Redemptorist Monastery. Fr. Eamon C.Ss.R. and formerly of Harolds Cross Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, brothers Michéal, Fr. John C.Ss.R., Joe and sister Sr. Clement O.Ss.R. Deeply regretted by his sisters Sr. Mary Theresa FMM and Rita, nephews, nieces, brother and sisters in-law, extended family, relatives and his Redemptorist Community and Confreres.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Monastery, St. Alphonsus Road from 12 noon on Friday with removal at 6.30pm to Redemptorist Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary O'Kane of Rostrevor, Down / Louth / Tyrone



On May 4 2022, peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Warrenpoint in her 95th year. Formerly of Tyrone, Belfast, Kilkerley and Rostrevor. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearest mother of John, Martin and the late Tony, mother-in-law of Josie, (Carrickmacross) Marian (Rostrevor) and Monica (Blackrock). Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mary's remains will be waked today 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at her son's home at 14 Mourne Hall, Rostrevor. Please adhere to social distancing and wear a mask. Mary's Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Rostrevor, tomorrow, Friday, the 6th of May, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilkerley Cemetery, Dundalk. Loved and missed by her loving family.

May she rest in peace



