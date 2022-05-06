Search

06 May 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 6 May 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 6 May 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 6 May 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 May 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Hilda Baldwin (née Clarke) of Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully after having been wonderfully cared for by the staff of Nazareth House on 5 May 2022. Hilda beloved wife of the late Tom, dear mother of Tommy, loving granny of Lisa, Rachel and Tom, great-granny of Leon and sister of the late Maureen, Jane and Nora. Hilda will be sadly missed by her son, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Hilda’s funeral mass will take place on Saturday 7 May, at 11am at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dundalk, with the burial taking place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshill, Dundalk. All enquires to McGeoughs Funerals 0429334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Lucy Cooney (née Smith) of 9 St. Patrick's Terrace, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Driogheda. Beloved wife of the late John (Sonny), daughter of the late Charlotte and William and dear mother of Elizabeth, Bernard, John, Thomas, Teresa, Lucy, Christopher, Henry, Hughie, Charlotte, Helen, Owen, Anna and the late William.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 46 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, sister Brigid, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 7pm on Thursday. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am, proceeding on foot to the Emmanuel Community Church, Seatown Place (A91 W722) arriving for Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Seamus Gerard (James) Conlon of Sydney, Australia and formerly of St Anthony’s, Dublin Road, Dromiskin, Louth

Peacefully on 2 May 2022. Son of Kathleen and the late Jim Conlon. Much-loved brother of Patrick, Rosemary & Ann Therese. Beloved husband to Karen and father to Eilish and Michael. Loving uncle to James, Ann Marie, Katherine, Hannah and Anthony. Dear friend to brothers-in-law Dermot and Noel and sister-in-law Caroline.

Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 11 May 2022, at 3.30pm (6.30am Irish Time). Service may be viewed live by clicking the livestream link below or the recording for 90 days after the service. 

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1651599140906358

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Fr. Eamon Hoey C.Ss.R. of St. Alphonsus Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday 5 May 2022, peacefully at St. Joseph's Redemptorist Monastery. Fr. Eamon C.Ss.R. and formerly of Harolds Cross Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, brothers Michéal, Fr. John C.Ss.R., Joe and sister Sr. Clement O.Ss.R. Deeply regretted by his sisters Sr. Mary Theresa FMM and Rita, nephews, nieces, brother and sisters in-law, extended family, relatives and his Redemptorist Community and Confreres.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Monastery, St. Alphonsus Road from 12 noon on Friday with removal at 6.30pm to Redemptorist Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary O'Kane of Rostrevor, Down / Louth / Tyrone

On May 4 2022, peacefully at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Warrenpoint in her 95th year. Formerly of Tyrone, Belfast, Kilkerley and Rostrevor. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearest mother of John, Martin and the late Tony, mother-in-law of Josie, (Carrickmacross) Marian (Rostrevor) and Monica (Blackrock). Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. 

Mary's remains will be waked today 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at her son's home at 14 Mourne Hall, Rostrevor. Please adhere to social distancing and wear a mask. Mary's Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Rostrevor, tomorrow, Friday, the 6th of May, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilkerley Cemetery, Dundalk. Loved and missed by her loving family.

May she rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media