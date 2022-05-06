Search

06 May 2022

Open-air refugee photo exhibition on Dundalk Institute campus

Open-air refugee photo exhibition on Dundalk Institute campus

06 May 2022 11:33 AM

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has launched an open-air exhibition on campus which will be on display at the ‘Civic Square’ on DkIT’s campus from the 5th to 13th May.

This exhibition We are HEAR brings together the voices and experiences of people seeking refuge in Ireland, through a collection of photographs and stories.

These visuals document some of the barriers faced by refugees and people in the protection process aspiring to further their education.

Dr. Sarah Meaney Sartori, creator and project manager of We are here, HEAR said: “This exhibition is about raising awareness about the presence of refugees in Ireland by bringing their voices into public spaces and forums for discussion and engagement.

"In partnership with the Irish Refugee Council, the College Connect team carried out research with over 100 people who have fled their country of origin due to fear of persecution. Many of whom have experienced trauma, torture, violence, exploitation, grief, and loss.”

DkIT Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar, Dr. Sheila Flanagan said: “I am delighted and honoured on behalf of Dundalk Institute of Technology to host this important exhibition which showcases the voices and experiences of people seeking refuge in Ireland through a collection of powerful photographs and stories.

"This exhibition is indeed timely considering the current crisis facing the Ukrainian population.

"In Ireland, we know that horror extremely well as a nation that suffered mass migration through famine in the 1840s that what is at stake for refugees is nothing less than the survival and well-being of a generation of innocents.

"It is not easy to leave one’s homeland and start a new life. Behind every migrant family and host community is a story.

"This exhibition gives voice to those who have made that journey so that we as host destinations can develop perspectives and understanding, and a commitment to do things better in the future."

The We are here, HEAR project is funded by the Public Service Innovation Fund and was created by Dr. Sarah Meaney-Sartori with the We are here, HEAR Project Team.

It was then developed by the Maynooth University Access Programme and College Connect in collaboration with Dublin City University, the Irish Refugee Council and Dublin Castle.

The exhibition can also be accessed online at www.weareherehear.ie where people are invited to leave feedback or reflections on the exhibit.

The exhibition will be on display at the 'Civic Square' on DkIT's campus from 5th-13th May.

