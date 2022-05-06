The latest greyhound results from Dundalk Stadium
Friday 29th April
Race 1: ONTIMEFORTHREE in 21.73 for owner & trainer MR. PAUL HUGHES & MR JUSTIN HUGHES
Race 2 : MUCHO MACHO FRED in 21.92 for owner & trainer MR. SEAN HAGAN & MR. EAMON DEVLIN
Race 3 : SCROGGY SUE in 29.13 for owner & trainer MR. JOHN EASTWOOD
Race 4 : GREAT PRETENDER in 21.68 for owner MRS. KATHLEEN MURRAY & trainer FRANCIS MURRAY
Race 5 : KEEVA in 29.53 for owners MR. MICHAEL WEBB & MR. TOMMY WEBB and trainer MARTIN LANNEY
Race 6 : UNRELIABLE in 29.08 for owner MR. PAUL GALLAGHER & trainer WILLIAM MULLAN
Race 7 : ROSI LA LOCA in 21.90 for owner MR. JAVIER JARNE & trainer WILLIE CONNOLLY
Saturday 30th April
Race 1 : KILCLIEF GIRL in 30.02 for owner & trainer MR. LIAM WOODS
Race 2 : SHES MINE in 22.14 for owner & trainer MRS LYNDA O'DONNELL
Race 3 : TOWNSPARK DRACO in 28.81 for owner & trainer MR. PATRICK GERAGHTY
Race 4 : AU CONTRAIRE MEG in 21.66 for owner & trainer MISS. MEGAN DE-SOUZA
Race 5 : WHEELMAN in 21.58 for owner & trainer MR. SEAN WHITE
Race 6 : DE GAMBLER in 29.05 for owner & trainer MR. AIDEN CULLEN
Race 7 : STINGTO in 28.95 for owners MR. MICHAEL WEBB & MR. TOMMY WEBB and trainer MARTIN LANNEY
Race 8 : SOME KNIGHT in 28.99 for owner & trainer MR. BRIAN MCCUSKER
Race 9 : MCCOOL BLUE in 21.36 for owner & trainer MR. DAVID MCCOOL & MR. SHEA CAMPBELL
Race 10 : CORDUFF MAN in 28.72 for owner & trainer MR. LAURENCE JONES
