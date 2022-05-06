Search

06 May 2022

The latest greyhound results from Dundalk Stadium

2020 National Greyhound Racing Awards set for Sunday night

The latest greyhound results from Dundalk Stadium

Reporter:

reporter

06 May 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Friday 29th April

Race 1: ONTIMEFORTHREE in 21.73 for owner & trainer MR. PAUL HUGHES & MR JUSTIN HUGHES

Race 2 : MUCHO MACHO FRED in 21.92 for owner & trainer MR. SEAN HAGAN & MR. EAMON DEVLIN

Race 3 : SCROGGY SUE in 29.13 for owner & trainer MR. JOHN EASTWOOD

Race 4 : GREAT PRETENDER in 21.68 for owner MRS. KATHLEEN MURRAY & trainer FRANCIS MURRAY

Race 5 : KEEVA in 29.53 for owners MR. MICHAEL WEBB & MR. TOMMY WEBB and trainer MARTIN LANNEY

Race 6 : UNRELIABLE in 29.08 for owner MR. PAUL GALLAGHER & trainer WILLIAM MULLAN

Race 7 : ROSI LA LOCA in 21.90 for owner MR. JAVIER JARNE & trainer WILLIE CONNOLLY

Saturday 30th April

Race 1 : KILCLIEF GIRL in 30.02 for owner & trainer MR. LIAM WOODS

Race 2 : SHES MINE in 22.14 for owner & trainer MRS LYNDA O'DONNELL

Race 3 : TOWNSPARK DRACO in 28.81 for owner & trainer MR. PATRICK GERAGHTY

Race 4 : AU CONTRAIRE MEG in 21.66 for owner & trainer MISS. MEGAN DE-SOUZA

Race 5 : WHEELMAN in 21.58 for owner & trainer MR. SEAN WHITE

Race 6 : DE GAMBLER in 29.05 for owner & trainer MR. AIDEN CULLEN

Race 7 : STINGTO in 28.95 for owners MR. MICHAEL WEBB & MR. TOMMY WEBB and trainer MARTIN LANNEY

Race 8 : SOME KNIGHT in 28.99 for owner & trainer MR. BRIAN MCCUSKER

Race 9 : MCCOOL BLUE in 21.36 for owner & trainer MR. DAVID MCCOOL & MR. SHEA CAMPBELL

Race 10 : CORDUFF MAN in 28.72 for owner & trainer MR. LAURENCE JONES

Dundalk maiden winner's odds slashed for Epson Derby following Chester success

The Commentary Box: Stephen O’Donnell turning Oriel back into a stronghold again

The new Look Dundalk and District League Format explained as Summer action returns

Kildare's strength and quality an eye opener for veteran Bevan Duffy

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media