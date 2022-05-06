WuXi Vaccines in Dundalk look for planning to install huge backlit sign
WuXi Vaccines Limited have made a planning application to Louth County Council seeking permission for two new backlit signs on its manufacturing building, located south of the Mullagharlin Road, including one sign which measures approximately 12 metres wide and approximately 6 metres high.
In its application to Louth County Council, WuXi says it is seeking permission for one new backlit sign to the east elevation facing the internal IDA roundabout and site entrance, sized approximately 12 metres wide and approximately 6 metres high, located at a height of approximately 22.5 metres to the top of the sign, and one new backlit sign to the south elevation facing the existing main manufacturing facility, sized approximately 6.5 metres wide and approximately 3.5 metres high, located at a height of approximately 22.5 metres to the top of the sign.
It is also seeking permission for three new flagpoles, each approximately 8 metres high and 65 millimetre in diameter. Each of the proposed flags will be approximately 3 metres wide and approximately 1.5 metres high. The application also notes that it consists of a variation to a previously permitted development on an activity for which a licence under Part IV of the Environmental Protection Agency Act 1992, is required.
A decision is due on the application by 28 June, with submissions due by 7 June 2022.
