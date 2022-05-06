Search

06 May 2022

Division 3A Roundup: Possible Louth GAA record broken by Lann Leire

Colin Murphy grabbed 2-4 for Lannleire in a comprehensive victory over the Westerns. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

06 May 2022 4:33 PM

Hollywood Developments Division 3A Round Four

LANNLEIRE 11-11 WESTERNS 0-4

It was one of the most one-sided games on record in the history of Louth league football, as Westerns succumbed to Lann Léire on Saturday night.

That makes it two wins in a row for the Dunleer men after their loss to Glen Emmets the first day out. Paul Callan shone at full forward while Colin Murphy was top scorer once again for Glen O’Reilly’s determined outfit with 2-4 on the night.

At half time it was 7-9 to 0-1, Anthony Durnin once again battled for his side with three points over the hour in Dunleer, but it was a tough night for the Reaghstown men.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Paul Doyle, Paul McGeough, Jason Torris; Caoimhín Maher, Darragh Goodman (0-1), Kyle van Rijhn (1-0); Jack Maguire, Briain McGuinness (1-1); Colin Murphy (2-4), Mark Dunne (0-1), Darragh Malone (2-0); Bob Murphy, Paul Callan (2-2), Killian Gregory (1-1). Subs: Aaron McArdle (1-0), Ryan McArdle (0-1), Garry Monaghan, Lawrence Jones (1-0), Alan Murphy.

WESTERNS: Jack McEvoy; Benny Harlin, James Ward, Roan Gallagher; Adam Duffy (0-1), Andy Murray, Colin Martin; Anthony Durnin (0-3), John Murray; Patrick Kerley, Dermot McArdle, Ryan Duffy; Aidan McGarrell, Finn Duffy, James Cahill.


NAOMH MALACHI 1-6 GLEN EMMETS 4-14

A first half flurry of four goals sent fabulous Glen Emmets home from Courtbane with victory over Naomh Malachi. A notable name on the team sheet for the home side was Kevin Rogers. The former Louth forward is home from Australia for a number of months.

Paul Burke gave the hosts a brief and early lead before Ray Lambe’s in-form outfit buried three goals inside the opening quarter. Ronan Grufferty with two majors after James Butler opened the scoring for his side with a goal.

Shane Rogers kicked his side's last point of the half, but Butler would add another goal for the table toppers to make it Glen Emmets 4-6, Nh Malachi 0-3.

The returning Rogers claimed a goal midway through the second half but Damien Grimes would bookend the procession with points along with Alex Carolan in between. The Tullyallen men remain unbeaten in the opening three games and don’t look like being caught.

GLEN EMMETS: Conor Kelly; Jamie Farnan, Sam Kenny, Conor Stafford, Emmet Delaney, Shane Noone, Alex Blakeman Fowler; Cian Talbot, Keith Boylan;, Ronan Grufferty (2-1), James Butler (2-2), Evan English; Alex Carolan (0-6), Kealan O’Neill (0-1), Damien Grimes (0-3). Subs: David Bracken, Rhys Fordham (0-1), Robbie Byrne, Andrew Mooney, Lewis Fordham.

NAOMH MALACHI: Liam McCann; Aaron Mullholland, Stephen Burns, Aaron Gogarty; Donal Mullholland (0-1), Kevin McShane, David Begley; Paudie McLoughlin, Kevin Rogers (1-0); Donal Begley, Paudie Moley, Jamie Kelly; Paul Burke (0-1), Shane Rogers (0-3), Callum McCoy. Subs: Michael McLoughlin (0-1) for Kevin McShane, Keelan Conlon for Shane Rogers, Conaill Stafford for Aaron Gogarty, Gary McShane for Paul Burke, Mark Meegan, Ciaran Hughes, Ronan McElroy, David Rogers.

GLYDE RANGERS 3-10 NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 3-7

Understrength Glyde Rangers pulled off a crucial early season victory over Na Piarsaigh to stay in the hunt for promotion while also nudging their Dundalk counterparts down to the chasing pack.

These ties are always tight affairs and this was no different as the sides were level at the break, Rangers 0-8 and Naps 1-5. Conall Shields came up from the back to find the net for the Dundalk men.

Fergus Flynn’s Glyde outfit started the second half much brighter with Trevor O’Brien, Barry Brennan and midfielder Ciaran Sheridan combining for three goals after the break.

Nine points up with four minutes to go, Shorty Treanor’s charges roared back into the game with two late goals but that wouldn’t be enough as the home side hung on.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Gerard Farrell, Lee Finnegan, Fiachra Sheridan; Barry Brennan (1-2), Conor Sheridan, Tadgh Kellett; Brian Duffy (0-1),Ciarain Sheridan (1-0); Cillian Gallagher, Barry Sharkey (0-1),Dylan Kearney; Alan Kirk, Trevor O’Brien (1-5), Alan Brennan (0-1). Subs: Mark O Brien for C Gallagher.

NA PIARSAIGH: Donal Connolly; Joe Woods, Shane Roddy, Stephen McGuinness; Fionn Tipping, Conall Shields, Robbie Murphy; Mark O’Hare, Ger Smyth; Tommy Muckian, Micheál Begley; Sean Geeney; David Boyle, David Egan, Robbie O’Hanlon.

News

