06 May 2022

Is that on the box? - TV Sport highlights this weekend

Is that on the box? - TV Sport highlights this weekend

Reporter:

reporter

06 May 2022 5:33 PM

THURSDAY

GOLF
BRITISH MASTERS
SKY SPORTS 1.30PM

GOLF
WELLS FARGO
SKY SPORTS 7PM

SOCCER
ROMA V LEICESTER
BT SPORT 8PM

SOCCER
RANGERS V RB LEIPZIG
BT SPORT 8PM

SOCCER
FRANKFURT V WEST HAM
BT SPORT 8PM

FRIDAY

RUGBY UNION
BLUES V REBELS
SKY SPORTS 8AM

GOLF
WELLS FARGO
SKY SPORTS 7PM

RUGBY UNION
CARDIFF V ZEBRE
PREMIER SPORT 7.35PM

SOCCER
SUNDERLAND V SHEFF UTD
SKY SPORTS 7.45PM

RUGBY UNION
GLOUCESTER V SARACENS
BT SPORT 8PM

SATURDAY

GOLF
BRITISH MASTERS
SKY SPORTS 1.30PM

RUGBY UNION
MUNSTER V TOULOUSE
BT SPORT 3PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
CORK V KERRY
SKY SPORTS 6PM

GOLF
WELLS FARGO
SKY SPORTS 7PM

SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V SPURS
BT SPORT 7PM

SUNDAY

SOCCER
ARSENAL V LEEDS
SKY SPORTS 2PM

HURLING
LIMERICK V TIPPERARY
RTE2 2PM

RUGBY UNION
RACING V SALE
BT SPORT 3PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
CAVAN V DONEGAL
RTE2 4PM

SOCCER
MAN CITY V NEWCASTLE
SKY SPORTS 4.30PM

