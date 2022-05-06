Is that on the box? - TV Sport highlights this weekend

THURSDAY
GOLF
BRITISH MASTERS
SKY SPORTS 1.30PM
GOLF
WELLS FARGO
SKY SPORTS 7PM
SOCCER
ROMA V LEICESTER
BT SPORT 8PM
SOCCER
RANGERS V RB LEIPZIG
BT SPORT 8PM
SOCCER
FRANKFURT V WEST HAM
BT SPORT 8PM
FRIDAY
RUGBY UNION
BLUES V REBELS
SKY SPORTS 8AM
GOLF
WELLS FARGO
SKY SPORTS 7PM
RUGBY UNION
CARDIFF V ZEBRE
PREMIER SPORT 7.35PM
SOCCER
SUNDERLAND V SHEFF UTD
SKY SPORTS 7.45PM
RUGBY UNION
GLOUCESTER V SARACENS
BT SPORT 8PM
SATURDAY
GOLF
BRITISH MASTERS
SKY SPORTS 1.30PM
RUGBY UNION
MUNSTER V TOULOUSE
BT SPORT 3PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
CORK V KERRY
SKY SPORTS 6PM
GOLF
WELLS FARGO
SKY SPORTS 7PM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V SPURS
BT SPORT 7PM
SUNDAY
SOCCER
ARSENAL V LEEDS
SKY SPORTS 2PM
HURLING
LIMERICK V TIPPERARY
RTE2 2PM
RUGBY UNION
RACING V SALE
BT SPORT 3PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
CAVAN V DONEGAL
RTE2 4PM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V NEWCASTLE
SKY SPORTS 4.30PM
