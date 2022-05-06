North Louth Artists celebrate 54 years with new exhibition

North Louth Artists return to host their unmissable annual exhibition, entitled “Looking Forward, Looking Back” in The Basement Gallery, An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk.

The exhibition opens to the public on Friday 20th May and runs until Saturday 11th June 2022.

The highly anticipated show, celebrating the group’s 54 years in operation, will feature a collection of paintings, ranging from abstract to photorealism, as well as printmaking, and sculpture in bronze and steel.

North Louth Artists is a group of 14 professional visual artists who have come together to provide mutual support by facilitating and encouraging artistic excellence among its members.

Each individual artist pursues their own professional career, coming together to exhibit annually as a collective.

Formed in 1968 by celebrated Irish landscape artists Nano Reid and Bea Orpen, the network is one of the longest established groups of its kind in the world.

They are recognised both nationally and internationally as producers of original, quality, and contemporary artworks. As a collective they invite well known artists and sculptors to join their annual exhibition as guest artists each year.

The title of this year’s exhibition “Looking Forward, Looking Back”, takes inspiration from a painting by Jack B. Yeats, and will be a celebration of the variety of artists on display.

With each artist at a different stage in their career, they look forward to coming together annually to create original new pieces of visual art, whilst also commemorating all they have achieved as a collective in over 50 years.

The North Louth Artists exhibiting include: Ciara Agnew, Derek Bell, Sandra Bell, Anna Campbell, Gerry Clarke, Paula Eigenheer, Robert Kelly, John O Connor, Omin, Rosemary Warren, Irene Woods.

With invited guest artists: Petra Berntsson, Michael Stafford, and Ray Delaney

North Louth Artists said they are delighted to welcome Lynn McGrane, Head of Exhibitions and Collection Services at the National Gallery of Ireland, to formally open the exhibition. Lynn McGrane has said: “I am so pleased to have been invited to open North Louth Artists’ forthcoming show “Looking Forward, Looking Back”.

“North Louth Artists have been firmly established in the fabric of the Irish art scene for many years, inspiring audiences year on year. It will be fantastic to see the works on display and hear more about the processes of the participating artists.”

Irene Woods, North Louth Artists has commented: “As a collective we are delighted to be celebrating 54 years in operation this year.

“Our annual exhibition is the highlight of our calendar, and it is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the variety of artistic disciplines and the breath of talent we have in the northeast of the country.

“We hope that our artworks will inspire and delight, and encourage new audiences to support and enjoy Irish art.”