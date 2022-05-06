Gallery: Dundalk 10K Race returns after two year hiatus to large numbers

The local road racing scene has hit been hit badly over the past two years, the Covid-19 pandemic seeing many events across the country cancelled for the safety of everyone.
After two years of operating as an online event, athletes from across the nation and beyond descended on DKIT for the return of the Dundalk 10K. It produced a thrilling race which was won by Yared Derese from Carrick AC.
Our resident photographer was there to sample the atmosphere, both pre post race. Did you recognize anyone in the photos? Don't forget to tag them in the comments on our social channels to let them know.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery.
