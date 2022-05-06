Bealtaine events at Dundalk Library
Bealtaine Table Quiz: Calling all quizzers to the welcome return of the Bealtaine Table Quiz in Dundalk Library. Takes place Thursday 12th May at 2.30pm. All are welcome to attend, no booking required.
Flower Arranging Demonstration: Join Mary Bell Ryan for a Flower Arranging Demonstration where attendees will learn the techniques of creating fabulous floral displays as part of Bealtaine. Takes place Tuesday 17th May at 3pm. Spaces are limited and booking is essential. Book via the issue desk or email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie
Walking the Camino: If you are interested in someday walking the Camino trail, or you just enjoy hearing tales of travel, please join us for this relaxed online event of discussion and inspiration. Takes place online on Wednesday 25th May at 6.30pm. Register your place via the issue desk in Dundalk Library or Tel 042 9353190 or Email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.