De La Salle Dundalk receive sponsored soccer kits ahead of Darkness into Light

Darkness into Light organiser, Seán Kelly, pictured with P.E teacher Padhraic Staunton and pupils Daire Reilly and Neil Gartlan
Dundalk councillor and past pupil of De La Salle College, Cllr Seán Kelly, sponsored soccer kits for the school ahead of this year's Darkness into Light walk which takes place this Saturday morning.
Cllr Kelly is Event Director for the Darkness into Light walk in Dundalk, which sees its first in person event since 2019, take place tomorrow morning, which begins at 4.15 am at DkIT.
On a Facebook post today, the organiser say, "Registration still open but don't worry if you haven't, we still want to see you there" See https://www.facebook.com/DarknessIntoLightDLK/ for updates on tomorrow's event.
