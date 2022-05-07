Search

07 May 2022

Dundalk Golf Club Notes: Local golfer excels at prestigious UK event

Donal Sheridan wins Leslie Walker’s Professional’s Prize at Dundalk Golf Club

Dundalk Golf Club

DUNDALK

Martin Cairns won the Paddy Markey Cup which was played over the weekend of April 23 and 24.

Playing off 20 he shot a round that included eight pars, six bogeys and four double-bogeys as he went out in 32 nett and returned in 35 nett for a nett score of 67.

That was enough to beat Conall Mullins (7) by one shot with John Conlon (8) a shot further back in third having edged out several other players on countback for a place on the podium.

One of those was Austin Shaw (8) whose 69, which included a hole in one at the fifth, was enough to claim the Veteran’s Cup.

Clem Walshe (4) also shot 69 to take Division 1 while Gearoid Ó Conluain shot a similar score to win Division 2. Patrick Arrowsmith, with a 70, won Division 3.

Caolan Rafferty, who recently finished as leading qualifier at the West of Ireland Championship in Rosses Point, took the Gross Prize after a fine two under par round of 70.

A few days later, in the Deluxe Bathrooms sponsored Wednesday Open, Rafferty shot 39pts to record another best gross score.

The Wednesday Open was won by Stephen Buckingham (23) who shot an excellent round of 41pts with Ben Cahill (7), Patrick McGuinness (15) and John Englishby (24) taking the divisional honours.

Eoin Murphy produced one of the best results of his career over the May Bank Holiday weekend when he finished joint sixth in The Lytham Trophy at Royal Lytham & St Anne’s Golf Club in England. Murphy finished on six over, six shots behind the winner, after rounds of 68, 73, 69 and 76.

Wednesday, April 27 - Open Stableford sponsored by Deluxe Bathrooms – Overall: Stephen Buckingham (23) 41pts. Division 1: Ben Cahill (7) 39pts. Division 2: Patrick McGuinness (15) 40pts. Division 3: John Englishby (24) 37pts. Gross Recognition: Caolan Rafferty 39pts.

Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24: Paddy Markey & Veteran's Cup ( IJM GOY1): Overall: Martin Cairns (20) 67, Conall Mullins (7) 68, John Conlon (8) 69.

Veteran’s Cup: Austin Shaw (8) 69. Division 1: Clem Walshe (4) 69, Jim Dwyer (9) 70. Division 2: Gearóid Ó Conluain (17) 69, Conor Martin (15) 69. Division 3: Patrick Arrowsmith (20) 70,  Sean McGeough (19) 70. Gross Prize: Caolan Rafferty 70.

DUNDALK LADIES

Divisional winners in the 18-hole stableford played on Saturday, April 23 and Tuesday, April 26 were Mags Coburn, Theresa Smyth, Teresa Oakes and Marie Griffin.

Saturday April 23 and Tuesday April 26 - Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford: Division 1: Mags Coburn (18) 37pts, Betty Rogers (16) 36pts. Division 2: Theresa Smyth (24) 37pts, Catherine Cafferty (27) 37pts.

Division 3: Teresa Oakes (28) 38pts, Geraldine Hoare (29) 38pts. Division 4: Marie Griffin (38) 37pts, Joanne Lynch (40) 36pts. 9 Hole Competition: June Desmond 19pts, Clodagh Greene 18pts.

