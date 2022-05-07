Search

07 May 2022

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Conor Finnegan secures PJ McCardle Cup

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Denise McGuinness takes the spoils in tough conditions

Mannan Castle Golf Course

Conor Finnegan won the 2022 PJ McArdle Cup in some style, carding an impressive 43 points. Two quick birdies on 12 and 14 along with seven pars were enough to see Conor claim the trophy.

An up-and-coming young golfer took second place, Conor Donoghue, with a great round of 39 points, made all the harder off the blue tees. One of the highlights of Conor's round was a magnificent birdie two on the par 3 10th.

Taking third place on count-back was David McSharry. David was slow out of the traps over the first five holes, but he found top gear on the last four on the front nine scoring no less than 13 points on them.

And a solid back 9 including a nice birdie on the 15th meant he took 3rd place on count-back over Andrew Ennis.

PJ McArdle Cup Results: 1st Conor Finnegan (PH 19) 43pts; 2nd Conor Donoghue (PH 30) 39pts; 3rd David McSharry (PH 10) 38pts.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

Tuesday's 9-hole senior competition was played in slightly chilly but dry conditions and long-time senior member and participant Peter Marquis had a winning score of 20 points.

A par for four points on the 16th and a par on the last were major contributors to his victory. Tommy Duffy showed a welcome return to form with 19 points for the nine holes.

Senior 9 Hole Competition: 1st Peter Marquis (29) 20pts, 2nd Tommy Duffy (22) 19pts.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

A smaller field took part in of the club’s most recent events as many of our members headed for the sun, but thankfully it was perfect golf weather at home too.

It was Esther Durcan who was the top lady with 40pts, finishing with 22 points on the back nine. Esther has been working very hard on her game over the winter months and it has paid off. She definitely had her short game, chipping in for a birdie on the 17th hole to secure the win.

Madeleine Devine has been playing super golf all year, once again very few mistakes on her scorecard this week. Seven pars helped Madeleine card 39pts/84 gross, pipping Denise McGuinness on the count back to claim second prize.

18 Holes Stableford Wednesday 28th April 2021: 1st Esther Durcan (29) 40pts, 2nd Madeleine Devine (17) 39pts c/b.

