07 May 2022

Costelloe grabs road victory in successful week of Senior and juvenile action for Dunleer

07 May 2022 5:33 PM

Dunleer AC had a quiet spell of training, coach education and Athletics Ireland squad training in early spring, and then this week hit the ground running, quite literally.

The Dundalk 10k Race produced persoanl bests for many of the seniors, but Karen Costello shone on the night, putting in an amazing time of 36:45. This was a great achievement for Karen as she won the women's race and produced a massive PB.

Also mid week, the post primary school students had their chance to get back on the track for Schools' competitions after a two year break.

The Dunleer AC kids almost literally exploded out of the blocks at the North Leinster Championships in Santry, with medals aplenty for the students who were competing for their schools.

There were golds for Conn Bonar in the Intermediate hurdles, Erinn Leavy Intermediate 800m, Maeve Eakin Senior 1500m, Tadgh Reilly in the Intermediate shot putt, Matthew Fitzpatrick silver under 16 1 Mile Race and Dáire Mathews who secured bronze in the junior 800m. 

Then last Saturday Dunleer AC had some athletes in action at the Dublin Graded Meeting, with 15 year old Matthew Fitzpatrick running 2:04 for 800m and Erinn Leavy running 2:17 in the ladies 800m. Darragh Greene had a 4:06 1500m to round off a great day and week of athletics for Dunleer AC athletes.

