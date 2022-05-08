PHOTOS: Stunning period property in sought after Dundalk location

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery
A unique opportunity to acquire a home of this calibre, located in arguably one of Dundalk's most sought after premier locations, "Orlands Villas' Mount Avenue is a stunning period property on an elevated site, which has recently been renovated to an exceptionally high standard with premium fixtures and fittings throughout.
Benefitting from its convenient location just a five minute walk to the Dundalk Train Station, Dundalk town centre, bars, restaurants, schools along with a wide variety of sporting and leisure amenities, Orlands Villas offers its new owner all the ingredients needed for modern family life. Presented in impeccable condition, the room proportions are generous with stylish décor.
Guide price is €595,000. For more information contact REA Gunne Property on 042 933 5500.
