Over 100 Louth groups joined the National Spring Clean 2022

Over 100 groups from Louth registered to carry out clean-ups throughout the country, as part of the National Spring Clean, representing an increase on the number of registered groups this time last year and making #SpringClean22 Ireland’s largest anti-litter campaign to date.

The National Spring Clean is Ireland’s official anti-litter campaign and over the past 23 years, the initiative has been highlighted the collective responsibility we share in tackling and preventing our national litter problem. National Spring Clean is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Local Authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment & Mars Wrigley Ireland.

This year, the campaign returned to it’s usual month long clean up after 2 years of restricted clean-ups due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 4,000 Louth volunteers have participated in organised clean-ups throughout the county.

Nationwide, volunteers collected an estimated 2,800 tonnes of litter. Furthermore, National Spring Clean has been a starting point for a large number of groups to organise regular clean-up events all year long. An Taisce says that National Spring Clean 2022 has been an amazing opportunity for communities to come together and do their bit for their local environment, contribute to creating a more sustainable community, be with like-minded people and make a difference.

ABOVE: A clean up completed at Greenacres in Dundalk by Dundalk Tidy Towns

This year the theme of community pride was at the forefront of the campaign with The National Spring Clean urging people of all ages to gather friends, family, classmates, neighbors or colleagues to unite in cleaning their shared green spaces together.

ABOVE: Rubbish collected at the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, said of the initiative:

“The statistics for what the National Spring Clean achieves every year are staggering and are a real testament to the energy, drive and community commitment of volunteers up and down the country, who come out and work hard together to protect, enhance and clear up our local environments. It’s unpaid, largely unsung and often unseen work that improves the quality of life for all of us. I would like to salute your work and express my gratitude for the hours of selfless volunteer work that help make National Spring Clean such a critical part of the annual environmental calendar here.

“I would also like to acknowledge the key role played by An Taisce in overseeing the campaign. My Department will continue to provide support to the campaign and I look forward to the many events that will be held countrywide.”

National Spring Clean, Chairperson, Michael John O’Mahony, added: “The work and efforts of volunteers, groups and Local Authorities all over the country for National Spring Clean in 2022 has been truly amazing. A big thank you to everyone who made it such a success; in fact the most successful National Spring since the first National Spring Clean in 1999! Go raibh mile maith agaibh go leir “

Mars Wrigley Ireland Corporate Affairs Manager, Nicola Forde stated: “It’s been fantastic to see people, businesses and community groups across Ireland get behind the National Spring Clean again this year. Our own team rolled up their sleeves and hosted a spring clean event in Dublin earlier this month which was a huge success. We continue to champion programmes like the National Spring Clean that support a cleaner, greener environment.”

