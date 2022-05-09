Dundalk gardai tow car parked in disabled bay and issue fine

Over the weekend gardai in Dundalk towed a car found to be parked in a disabled bay on Park Street in the town.
In a tweet the gardai said:
"Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when they found this car parked in a disabled spot without a permit in Dundalk town.
"The car was towed away and FCN later issued to owner on collecting their vehicle."
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when they found this car parked in a disabled spot without a permit in Dundalk town— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 8, 2022
The car was towed away and FCN later issued to owner on collecting their vehicle pic.twitter.com/VZA1svK0sh
