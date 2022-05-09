Mid-Louth: Almost 100k in funding for lights in Ardee

Ardee Traders and Business Association (ATBA) has this week welcomed the exciting news that Louth LCDC has awarded them €97,258 in grant aid from the LEADER programme, to upgrade the Christmas Lights for the town and to install lighting to highlight significant landmarks in Ardee throughout the year.
Niall Kerr, Chairperson of the Association, said that:
"This news for Ardee is very welcomed by the Association and it will make an enormous difference to the Christmas lights display planned for 2022.
"ATBA have now to raise match funding to support this project and I have every confidence in the people of Ardee getting behind this drive that will hopefully see the town as somewhere people will visit over the festive season."
A fundraising drive to raise the match funding will be launched by the Association in the next few weeks.
