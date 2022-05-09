Dundalk Chamber to host free tourism webinar

Continuing with their series of webinars Dundalk Chamber will host a free online seminar via zoom on the subject of “Screen Recording Tools for Tourism Businesses.”
Guest speaker will be Kieran Swail, Tourism Innovation Specialist of the Southern Regional College and it will take place on Thursday the 26th of May at 10am to 11am.
In the online seminar attendees will learn how to create simple videos using basic screen recording tools for maps and itineraries using Loom, Canva and Loom, ScreenCast-O-Matic, Camtastia and Restream.
This is just one in a series of Webinars being run by the Chamber.
To book your free place call Brenda on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.