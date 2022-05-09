SEEK Festival returning to Dundalk in July

Acclaimed street artists from around the world are set to arrive into Dundalk on Saturday 2 July, kickstarting a week-long celebration of art and culture in the town.

Year on year, the festival aspires to reconnect Dundalk to unique stories from our historical past, and 2022 will no exception.

This year SEEK will explore themes around Dundalk’s traditional printing industry, our poetic Scottish connection, maritime and seafaring history among a few other surprises.

It will also be partnering with Dundalk Outcomers this year to celebrate LGBTi+ diversity. The hugely popular children’s creative workshops and free festival guided walking tours will also take place.

Martin McElligott (TCCM) said “Our aspirations in 2018 of becoming a street art destination had truly become a vivid reality during the 2021 festival, who would have thought then that Dundalk would now be able to lay claim to the tallest mural In Ireland?”

He continued “When we started this project, one of the main aims was to refocus the perception of Dundalk, and highlight our unique offering as a culturally diverse tourist destination.

“Four years on, I can say with confidence, that the team has delivered on every level. The SEEK art pieces have brought back to life stories and moments in time from our rich heritage; they are no longer just memories of the past but have become deeply rooted in the towns consciousness.”

Sarah Daly (Creative Spark) is also “looking forward to 2022’s festival and hoping that with life returning to more normality we will see even more people out enjoying the spectacle of these murals appearing around the town centre over the course of the week.”

SEEK Urban Arts festival could not take place without the incredible support of our sponsors, Colourtrend, Creative Ireland, Dundalk Town, Louth County Council, Creative Spark, Crown Plaza Hotel, Rocksalt Dundalk, Hire Direct and Dundalk Tidy Towns.



