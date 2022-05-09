Search

09 May 2022

Pop up art exhibition coming to Dundalk

Pop up art exhibition coming to Dundalk

Reporter:

Reporter

09 May 2022 8:33 PM

Artist Mariana Clemente, from Porto in Portugal, came to Dundalk a year ago and fell in love with the town.

The talented Creative Spark print studio member will have a pop up art exhibition at An Táin Arts Centre, depicting her memories from her year living in Dundalk through illustrations, drawings, prints and installations.

Marianna, who was an intern at Creative Spark's print studio and is now interning at An Táin, has just completed her masters in illustration and animation.

Her pop up exhibition 'No one ever goes to Dundalk', which celebrates her one year anniversary of moving here, opens this Thursday May 12th at 7pm.

Marianna said she called her exhibition 'No one ever goes to Dundalk' because when she arrived at the airport in Dublin and asked how to get here that's the response she was given by a worker.

Marianna says she loves the town and living here.

North Louth Artists celebrate 54 years with new exhibition

Mid-Louth: Almost 100k in funding for lights in Ardee

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media