Pop up art exhibition coming to Dundalk

Artist Mariana Clemente, from Porto in Portugal, came to Dundalk a year ago and fell in love with the town.

The talented Creative Spark print studio member will have a pop up art exhibition at An Táin Arts Centre, depicting her memories from her year living in Dundalk through illustrations, drawings, prints and installations.

Marianna, who was an intern at Creative Spark's print studio and is now interning at An Táin, has just completed her masters in illustration and animation.

Her pop up exhibition 'No one ever goes to Dundalk', which celebrates her one year anniversary of moving here, opens this Thursday May 12th at 7pm.

Marianna said she called her exhibition 'No one ever goes to Dundalk' because when she arrived at the airport in Dublin and asked how to get here that's the response she was given by a worker.

Marianna says she loves the town and living here.