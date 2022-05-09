Plans underway for new 28 new houses in Louth Village

Plans are underway for a new housing development in Louth village, with the news that planning has been lodged for 28 new homes.

Hollywood Developments have lodged a planning application for 28 new homes at the development address, Richard Taaffes Holding, Father Finn Park/Green Road, Louth Village, Dundalk, Co Louth. The applicant is seeking permission for the demolition of an existing derelict cottage and construction of 28 homes on a site of c.1.2785 hectares, with all dwellings being provided with private amenity space in the form of private garden.

The proposed development comprises two semi-detached, three bed two storey houses; two semi-detached three bed two storey houses; two detached four bed single storey houses; one detached three bed two storey house; eight semi-detached three bed two storey houses; four terraced three bed two storey houses; four terraced three bed two storey houses; two semi-detached two bed two storey houses; one detached four bed two storey house and two semi-detached four bed two storey houses.

Vehicular and pedestrian access to the proposed development will be via Father Finn Park/Green Road. The development also includes the provision of a new vehicular entrance and access road, EV charging points and public and communal play spaces with associated landscaping. A decision is due on the application by 30 June, with submissions due by 9 June.