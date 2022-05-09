Plans underway for new 28 new houses in Louth Village
Plans are underway for a new housing development in Louth village, with the news that planning has been lodged for 28 new homes.
Hollywood Developments have lodged a planning application for 28 new homes at the development address, Richard Taaffes Holding, Father Finn Park/Green Road, Louth Village, Dundalk, Co Louth. The applicant is seeking permission for the demolition of an existing derelict cottage and construction of 28 homes on a site of c.1.2785 hectares, with all dwellings being provided with private amenity space in the form of private garden.
The proposed development comprises two semi-detached, three bed two storey houses; two semi-detached three bed two storey houses; two detached four bed single storey houses; one detached three bed two storey house; eight semi-detached three bed two storey houses; four terraced three bed two storey houses; four terraced three bed two storey houses; two semi-detached two bed two storey houses; one detached four bed two storey house and two semi-detached four bed two storey houses.
Vehicular and pedestrian access to the proposed development will be via Father Finn Park/Green Road. The development also includes the provision of a new vehicular entrance and access road, EV charging points and public and communal play spaces with associated landscaping. A decision is due on the application by 30 June, with submissions due by 9 June.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.