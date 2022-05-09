Search

09 May 2022

Plans underway for new 28 new houses in Louth Village

Planning application lodged with Louth County Council

Plans underway for new 28 new houses in Louth Village

Plans underway for new 28 new houses in Louth Village

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

09 May 2022 9:33 PM

Plans are underway for a new housing development in Louth village, with the news that planning has been lodged for 28 new homes.

Hollywood Developments have lodged a planning application for 28 new homes at the development address, Richard Taaffes Holding, Father Finn Park/Green Road, Louth Village, Dundalk, Co Louth. The applicant is seeking permission for the demolition of an existing derelict cottage and construction of 28 homes on a site of c.1.2785 hectares, with all dwellings being provided with private amenity space in the form of private garden. 

The proposed development comprises two semi-detached, three bed two storey houses; two semi-detached three bed two storey houses; two detached four bed single storey houses; one detached three bed two storey house; eight semi-detached three bed two storey houses; four terraced three bed two storey houses; four terraced three bed two storey houses; two semi-detached two bed two storey houses; one detached four bed two storey house and two semi-detached four bed two storey houses.

Vehicular and pedestrian access to the proposed development will be via Father Finn Park/Green Road. The development also includes the provision of a new vehicular entrance and access road, EV charging points and public and communal play spaces with associated landscaping. A decision is due on the application by 30 June, with submissions due by 9 June.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media