Search

20 May 2022

Three Louth beaches retain their Blue Flag status

Three Louth beaches retain their Blue Flag status

Reporter:

Jason Newman

20 May 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Three Louth beaches have retained their Blue Flag status in this years judging. 

Clogherhead, Port Lurganboy and Templetown beach secured blue flags while Seapoint Beach in Termonfeckin was awarded a Green Cost Award. 

 The  awards were presented by Malcolm Noonan TD, Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral  Reform at a ceremony Curracloe Beach in County Wexford this afternoon. 

Speaking at the awards ceremony Minister Noonan stated that: 

"This year celebrates 35 years of the Blue Flag as an international programme and during that time the  Blue Flag has become an internationally recognised symbol of high standards in water quality,  environmental management, environmental education and safety.

"I am pleased to be presenting 95 blue  flags and 62 green coast awards today and want to commend the great efforts made by local authorities,  An Taisce, coastal communities and volunteers for their work around the country.” 

Mr. Ian Diamond, Coastal Awards Manager for An Taisce in announcing this year’s Blue Flag and Green Coast  Award recipients stated: 

"We were delighted to be welcomed to the Sunny Southeast today for the opportunity to celebrate the beaches  and marinas awarded for the 2022 season.

"It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to manage a beach or  marina to the excellent standards required by these award programmes.

"It’s been too long since we’ve had  the opportunity to acknowledge these efforts in person, and I would like to thank all in attendance and our  hosts Wexford County Council for helping us make today’s event worth the wait." 

Louth councillor highlights 'inadequate' funding of Housing Adaptation Grants

Cllr McGeough raises issue at Louth County Council May meeting

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels.

Originating in France in 1985 it was launched  as an International programme as part of the "European Year of the Environment in 1987.

In 1988, the first  year sites were awarded outside of France 19 beaches and 2 marinas received the Blue Flag in Ireland.

2022  is the 35th year that beaches and marinas have been awarded here in Ireland and the 95 beaches and marinas  being awarded is the highest annual total to date.  

The programme aims to raise environmental awareness and promote sound environmental management of  beaches, marinas and eco-tourism boats around the world. The 85 Irish beaches and 10 marinas that have  achieved this accolade must adhere to specific criteria related to water quality, information provision,  environmental education, safety and site management. 

The Green Coast Award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural  beauty.

The Green Coast Awards were presented back in 2003 to four beaches in County Wexford, it was  rolled out nationally in 2008 and has gone from strength to strength ever since.  

An important aspect of the Green Coast Awards is the involvement of Clean Coasts groups of which there  are currently over 1800 comprised of tens of thousands of volunteers nationwide.

These volunteers  participate in community clean-ups and in cooperation with Local Authorities help sensitively manage their  local beaches throughout the year. 

Louth among the winner at IPB Pride of Place awards

Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community Project “The House” & the Blackrock Costal Community win IPB Pride of Place awards

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media