Louth LEADER hosts Biodiversity and Climate Change Training Conference

Louth LEADER Partnership, under the Rural Development Programme were delighted to host a ‘Biodiversity and Climate Change Training Conference in Dundalk recently.

The four guest speakers that addressed the audience were Peter Donegan, Eanna Ní Lámhna, Pàdraic Fogarty and John Gibbons.

‘Biodiversity in our landscape’, ‘The importance of Bees in our Environment and the link to Biodiversity, ‘The biodiversity crisis and its relationship to the climate emergency’ and ‘This is NOT an environmental crisis’ were the four topics addressed and each of the speakers held workshops after their presentations.

Commenting on the conference, CEO of Louth LEADER Partnership, Ciaran Reid said; “I am very impressed with the level of expertise and knowledge imparted by our four guest speakers today. I took away the important message of how we need to take action both at an individual level, local and governmental level. The time for talking has now passed, action is needed now.”

Mary O’Neill, manager of the LEADER programme said, “Louth LEADER Partnership are very committed to providing training programmes for individuals, community groups and organisations in the whole area of our ‘Rural Environment’ and we are looking forward to working with the new Climate Action Awareness section in Louth County Council.”