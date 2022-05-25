Garda jeep and car rammed in Dundalk

Dundalk Courthouse
Further more serious charges are likely in the case of a 21 year old south Armagh man charged after a garda jeep and a patrol car were allegedly rammed during a pursuit, Dundalk district court was told last week.
A previous court sitting heard that two gardaí in the patrol car were injured and three passengers in the car allegedly driven by Cormac Murphy of St. Killian’s Park, Whitecross, were also taken to hospital as a precaution following the second collision.
Mr. Murphy is charged with five counts of dangerous driving at Crowe Street, Jocelyn Street, the Point Road, Barrack Street and Red Cow, Dundalk on February 6th last.
Last Wednesday Judge Eirinn McKiernan adjourned the case to June 15th and marked it peremptory against the State – which means the charges face being struck out on the next court date, if progress isn’t made.
