Planning refused for 55 houses outside Dundalk
Louth County Council have refused planning permission for 55 houses just outside Dundalk, for reasons including part of the site is vulnerable to coastal flooding and fluvial flooding, and that "the proposal is contrary to the Policy IU 28 of the Louth County Development Plan and contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."
Groveview Builders Ltd had applied for planning permission for the construction of 55 houses at Green Gates Manor Avenue, Raynoldstown Village, Haynestown, Dublin Road, Dundalk, County Louth. The development was related to an application granted conditional planning permission in 2005, for a residential and mixed use development that included 1,450 residential dwellings.
This particular application was for planning permission for "sites 2-52 even numbers inclusive and 1-41 odd numbers inclusive, The Boulevard and sites 1-8 inclusive" at "Green Gates Manor Avenue, Raynoldstown Village, Haynestown, Dublin Road, Dundalk, County Louth".
The applicant made the application for the 55 new houses on 31 March of this year, with the local authority making the decision to refuse planning permission on 20 May.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.