Search

26 May 2022

Planning refused for 55 houses outside Dundalk

Louth County Council refuse planning permission

Planning refused for 55 houses outside Dundalk

Planning refused for 55 houses outside Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 May 2022 8:33 PM

Louth County Council have refused planning permission for 55 houses just outside Dundalk, for reasons including part of the site is vulnerable to coastal flooding and fluvial flooding, and that "the proposal is contrary to the Policy IU 28 of the Louth County Development Plan and contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

Groveview Builders Ltd had applied for planning permission for the construction of 55 houses at Green Gates Manor Avenue, Raynoldstown Village, Haynestown, Dublin Road, Dundalk, County Louth. The development was related to an application granted conditional planning permission in 2005, for a residential and mixed use development that included 1,450 residential dwellings.

This particular application was for planning permission for "sites 2-52 even numbers inclusive and 1-41 odd numbers inclusive, The Boulevard and sites 1-8 inclusive" at "Green Gates Manor Avenue, Raynoldstown Village, Haynestown, Dublin Road, Dundalk, County Louth".

The applicant made the application for the 55 new houses on 31 March of this year, with the local authority making the decision to refuse planning permission on 20 May.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media