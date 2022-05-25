PHOTOS: Awards night at St Mary's College Dundalk

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery
The annual awards at St Mary's College, Dundalk took place last week. Dundalk Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan was at hand to snap all the worthy winners.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.