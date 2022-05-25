64 year old Dundalk man accused of assaulting female garda

The case was heard at Dundalk District Court
A 64 year old accused of assaulting a female Garda is contesting the case and had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last week, to next year for hearing.
Pat McCormack with an address at Lios Dubh, Armagh Road, Dundalk is also charged with obstructing the garda at the same location - Dundalk Garda Station on February 25th last and with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on Bridge Street, Dundalk on the same date.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to March 22nd next.
