PHOTOS: Ardee home with beautiful interior and landscaped gardens on market

Arthurstown House is an outstanding 4 bedroom detached residence, which extends to approximately 297 sq.m / 3,200 sq.ft. and sits proudly on circa 2 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens with paddocks, double lofted garage and purpose built lofted barn and stables.
Located just off the N2 Dublin / Derry Road with Dublin Airport on its doorstep this property is ideal for those with an equine interest, all garden enthusiasts, those working from home or any person in search of a special country property.
Guide price is €695,000. Contact estate agents Raymond Potterton & Co on 046 902 7666 for more information.
