Gardaí investigating alleged assault on man in Dundalk
Gardaí say they are investigating an alleged incident of assault on a male that occurred in Dundalk on Saturday evening.
A male in his 30s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with non-life threatening injuries. Gardaí say that a second male in his 20s was arrested and taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
