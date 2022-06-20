Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 20 June 2022

The death has occurred of Rita Eldershaw (née Branton) of Slieve Foy Park, Muirhevenamor., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home on 18 June 2022. Rita, much loved partner of the late Lucy Erraught, loving mother of Barry and Neil, devoted nanny of Kai and Naia and sister of Teresa, Olive, Stephen, Marie, Pat and Gerry. Rita will be sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Susan and Stephanie, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Helena McCann of An Sólásán, Priorland Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Friday 17 June 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Formerly of Chapel Street Dundalk. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Nancy and sister Olivia. Helena will be sadly missed with love by her brother Billy and his wife Hilda, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, old neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Monday 11am to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning 21 at 10.40am driving (via Chapel Street) to St. Nicholas' Church of Ireland (Green Church), arriving for funeral service at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of John Byrne late of Williamson's Place and St. Malachy's Villas, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by his parents John and Lizzie (nee O'Hanlon) and brother-in-law Jack McEvaddy. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sister Mary, niece Elizabeth and her husband Padraic Mulroy, their children Jack, Ruth and Grace, his wider family and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street from 5pm-8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am, driving via Williamsons Place to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace









