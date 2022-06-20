Search

22 Jun 2022

Louth County Council issue call out for Culture Night Event Fund for 2022

Culture Night will take place on Friday 23rd September 2022

Culture Night

Culture Night will take place all over the country on September 22

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

20 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Louth County Council says it is pleased to announce that Culture Night will take place on Friday 23 September 2022 from 4pm until late. Louth County Council Arts Service now welcomes applications from those eligible to avail of funding from their Culture Night Event Fund for 2022.  

The fund is open to applications from not-for-profit organizations, local community groups, arts, heritage & cultural groups, venues and societies.  Applications can be made by individuals but must be in partnership with a venue, community, arts, cultural or heritage group. Assistance cannot be given in relation to commercial activities. 

Events should respond to the national theme of this years Culture Night, ‘Come Together Again’. See https://culturenight.ie/ for full details. The maximum award that will be given to any one application will be €1,500. A budget breakdown must be submitted with any proposal seeking support of over €500.  

This year the local authority are particularly interested in projects that reflect the cultural richness of Louth and the diversity within our communities. Initiatives that specifically target the 18-35 demographic and target the night time economy will also be looked on favourably, they say.

Louth County Council says it is committed to projects that consider equality, inclusion, accessibility and diversity and that seek to include all voices of culture. They also encourage people to consider how they can target and engage with new / different audiences while planning their event. 

Eligible & Ineligible Costs:

The grant can cover costs related to the running of the event such as guest speaker fees, guest artist fees, arts materials, event photographer and tech support hire. Payment of the grant will be for the specific activities outlined in the application/proposal.

The grant cannot cover staffing costs on the night of the event, ongoing revenue costs, any capital costs, equipment purchase costs, charity fund raising events, cost of repaying existing debts, refreshments, publicity costs, travel or accommodation expenses.

Please note that applying for this funding does not guarantee that your event will be funded. Events must take place in County Louth on Culture Night, Sept 23rd and must be free of charge. Events must take place after 4p.m.

Conditions of Funding:

Successful applicants will be required to:

  • Ensure they have appropriate insurance cover for the event. 
  • Ensure that, where appropriate, child protection policies are in place.
  • Ensure that all events comply with Health and Safety and legislative requirements.
  • Ensure that events are compliant with the most up-to-date government guidelines on Covid 19
  • Ensure that Louth County Council and the Arts Council of Ireland are acknowledged in any and all publicity relating to the event. Relevant logos will be supplied to the successful grant awardees. 
  • The grant will only be paid AFTER the event and all expenditure has been processed. Vouched expenses and a short report on the event including audience numbers etc should be submitted by October 7th 2022 at the latest to ensure payment. 

Applications should be in the form of a short 2 page proposal outlining event details and target audience and they should be submitted to arts@louthcoco.ie by 4p.m on Friday 8th July 2022.  Enquiries can also be sent to arts@louthcoco.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media