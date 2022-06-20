Louth County Council issue call out for Culture Night Event Fund for 2022

Louth County Council says it is pleased to announce that Culture Night will take place on Friday 23 September 2022 from 4pm until late. Louth County Council Arts Service now welcomes applications from those eligible to avail of funding from their Culture Night Event Fund for 2022.

The fund is open to applications from not-for-profit organizations, local community groups, arts, heritage & cultural groups, venues and societies. Applications can be made by individuals but must be in partnership with a venue, community, arts, cultural or heritage group. Assistance cannot be given in relation to commercial activities.

Events should respond to the national theme of this years Culture Night, ‘Come Together Again’. See https://culturenight.ie/ for full details. The maximum award that will be given to any one application will be €1,500. A budget breakdown must be submitted with any proposal seeking support of over €500.

This year the local authority are particularly interested in projects that reflect the cultural richness of Louth and the diversity within our communities. Initiatives that specifically target the 18-35 demographic and target the night time economy will also be looked on favourably, they say.

Louth County Council says it is committed to projects that consider equality, inclusion, accessibility and diversity and that seek to include all voices of culture. They also encourage people to consider how they can target and engage with new / different audiences while planning their event.

Eligible & Ineligible Costs:

The grant can cover costs related to the running of the event such as guest speaker fees, guest artist fees, arts materials, event photographer and tech support hire. Payment of the grant will be for the specific activities outlined in the application/proposal.

The grant cannot cover staffing costs on the night of the event, ongoing revenue costs, any capital costs, equipment purchase costs, charity fund raising events, cost of repaying existing debts, refreshments, publicity costs, travel or accommodation expenses.

Please note that applying for this funding does not guarantee that your event will be funded. Events must take place in County Louth on Culture Night, Sept 23rd and must be free of charge. Events must take place after 4p.m.

Conditions of Funding:

Successful applicants will be required to:

Ensure they have appropriate insurance cover for the event.

Ensure that, where appropriate, child protection policies are in place.

Ensure that all events comply with Health and Safety and legislative requirements.

Ensure that events are compliant with the most up-to-date government guidelines on Covid 19

Ensure that Louth County Council and the Arts Council of Ireland are acknowledged in any and all publicity relating to the event. Relevant logos will be supplied to the successful grant awardees.

The grant will only be paid AFTER the event and all expenditure has been processed. Vouched expenses and a short report on the event including audience numbers etc should be submitted by October 7th 2022 at the latest to ensure payment.

Applications should be in the form of a short 2 page proposal outlining event details and target audience and they should be submitted to arts@louthcoco.ie by 4p.m on Friday 8th July 2022. Enquiries can also be sent to arts@louthcoco.ie